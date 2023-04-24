Over a thousand offshore workers on strike
Oil and gas operators are experiencing ‘severe’ problems as 1,300 offshore workers have gone on strike in an effort to gain a pay rise and better working conditions.
The historic 48-hour strike action will hit multibillion corporations such as BP, Shell and Total.
Unite general secretary, Sharon Graham, said: “Oil and gas companies are enjoying record windfall profits, and they can easily afford to give our members a decent pay rise.”
The organisation warned this strike would be the first of many if contractors and operators refuse offshore members better jobs, pay and conditions.
