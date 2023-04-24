Over a thousand offshore workers on strike

Unite the Union members on strike in Aberdeen.

Oil and gas operators are experiencing ‘severe’ problems as 1,300 offshore workers have gone on strike in an effort to gain a pay rise and better working conditions.

The historic 48-hour strike action will hit multibillion corporations such as BP, Shell and Total.

Unite general secretary, Sharon Graham, said: “Oil and gas companies are enjoying record windfall profits, and they can easily afford to give our members a decent pay rise.”

The organisation warned this strike would be the first of many if contractors and operators refuse offshore members better jobs, pay and conditions.