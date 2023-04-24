News

Over a thousand offshore workers on strike

Chloe Irvine April 24, 2023 0
Unite the Union members on strike in Aberdeen.

Oil and gas operators are experiencing ‘severe’ problems as 1,300 offshore workers have gone on strike in an effort to gain a pay rise and better working conditions.

The historic 48-hour strike action will hit multibillion corporations such as BP, Shell and Total.

Unite general secretary, Sharon Graham, said: “Oil and gas companies are enjoying record windfall profits, and they can easily afford to give our members a decent pay rise.”

The organisation warned this strike would be the first of many if  contractors and operators refuse offshore members better jobs, pay and conditions.

