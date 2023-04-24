Passenger numbers at Sumburgh Airport rise rapidly

Passenger numbers at Sumburgh Airport have risen by over 10 per cent in the last year. Photo: Dave Donaldson

The number of passengers visiting Sumburgh Airport has risen by more than 10 per cent in the last year, Highlands and Islands Airports Limited (Hial) has said.

More than 300,000 passengers passed through Sumburgh between March 2022 and March 2023.

Hial reported an overall 38.7 per cent increase in passenger numbers across its 11 airports in that time, saying the figures were now approaching pre-pandemic levels once more.

Sumburgh Airport saw a 10.2 per cent rise in that time, up to 303,704 passengers.

Departing Hial managing director Inglis Lyon said the increases were a testament to the work and commitment of staff to get airports back up to pre-Covid levels.

“We are now looking forward to what could be a strong summer season with customers again getting back to a level of confidence in travelling which will be a significant boost to those travelling to and from the Highlands,” he said.