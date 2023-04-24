News

Passenger numbers at Sumburgh Airport rise rapidly

April 24, 2023 0
Passenger numbers at Sumburgh Airport rise rapidly
Passenger numbers at Sumburgh Airport have risen by over 10 per cent in the last year. Photo: Dave Donaldson

The number of passengers visiting Sumburgh Airport has risen by more than 10 per cent in the last year, Highlands and Islands Airports Limited (Hial) has said.

More than 300,000 passengers passed through Sumburgh between March 2022 and March 2023.

Hial reported an overall 38.7 per cent increase in passenger numbers across its 11 airports in that time, saying the figures were now approaching pre-pandemic levels once more.

Sumburgh Airport saw a 10.2 per cent rise in that time, up to 303,704 passengers.

Departing Hial managing director Inglis Lyon said the increases were a testament to the work and commitment of staff to get airports back up to pre-Covid levels.

“We are now looking forward to what could be a strong summer season with customers again getting back to a level of confidence in travelling which will be a significant boost to those travelling to and from the Highlands,” he said.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.