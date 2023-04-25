Pubs could remain open til 3am during Tall Ships

The parade during the 2011 Tall Ships Races. Photo: John Coutts

Pubs in Lerwick, Scalloway, Cullivoe and Baltasound could be allowed to remain open until 3am over the course of the Tall Ships Races in July.

The SIC’s licensing board will consider allowing on-sale licensed premises to stay open two hours later during the visit.

If approved, pubs in Cullivoe, Baltasound and Scalloway would be allowed to open until 3am between Thursday 20th and Wednesday, 26th July.

This is because those harbours are part of the Cruise in Company event in the lead-up to the Tall Ships Races, which will see crews visiting the locations.

Lerwick pubs would then be allowed to open until 3am between Wednesday 26th and Sunday, 30th July.

The board are being recommended to approve the move at next Monday’s meeting, because the event is of “local and national significance”.

A separate application has also been filed to allow Mareel to open until 3am between Thursday 27th and Sunday, 30th July, to host events relating to the Tall Ships Races.