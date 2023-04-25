News

Shetland Bus 80th anniversary marked in Lerwick

April 25, 2023
The Royal Norwegian Navy outside Lerwick Town Hall to mark the 80th anniversary of the Shetland Bus. Photo; Chloe Irvine/Shetland Times 

The Royal Norwegian Navy Skjold-class corvette Gnist has arrived in Lerwick today (Tuesday) to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Shetland Bus.

During the Second World War, the Shetland Bus played a crucial role during Germany’s occupation of Norway.

Under the cover of darkness, a group of small boats, collectively known as the Shetland Bus, ferried people and weapons between Norway and the isles.

Initially it operated informally, and then became a formal part of the war effort completing more than 200 trips. Not all of those trips were successful, and 44 lives were lost during the crossings.

Pal Hope, defence attache for the UK, said: “Visiting (Shetland) now with the rough conditions, we can only imagine what it was like in the small vessels they were operating at the time.

“Today I am humbled and grateful to lay a wreath at this war memorial here in Lerwick.”

He added that looking at “the situation today” with the war in Ukraine, ceremonies like these are “as important as ever, so we don’t forget the people who fought and died so we could live in freedom and democracy”.

