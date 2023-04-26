Accident inquiry to begin two years after fatality

Edison Lacaste.

A fatal accident inquiry is set to begin next month, two years after the death of fisherman Edison Lacaste.

A preliminary hearing is set for 19th May at Lerwick Sheriff Court after the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service lodged a first notice to begin the court process.

Mr Lacaste, a 45-year-old Filipino national, died on the morning of 18th February 2021 after falling overboard from the Copious LK985 in adverse weather while the vessel was trawling.

The purpose of the inquiry is to determine the cause of death; the circumstances in which the death occurred, and to establish what, if any, reasonable precautions could have been taken, and could be implemented in the future.