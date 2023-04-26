News

‘Aggressive’ police scaring people while accompanying Viking convoys, meeting hears

Ryan Nicolson April 26, 2023 0
‘Aggressive’ police scaring people while accompanying Viking convoys, meeting hears

Police officers travelling with the convoys to the Viking windfarm site are scaring people by ordering them off the road aggressively, a meeting heard on Tuesday night.

Viking Community Liaison Group chairman Andrew Archer said he was “surprised” to hear from one person who asked if the police could be less aggressive when dealing with the public.

The person said they had been left so “gluffed” they almost had an accident.

Another person had actually had an accident, the person alleged, after being “frightened by the police escort”.

Mr Archer said he had spoken to a few people who felt similarly – and that the police were acting like “something out of The Sweeney“.

“They’re being quite aggressive in pushing people off the road,” he said.

Viking project manager Aaron Priest said it was not for them to tell the police how to do their job.

Mr Archer said he should pass the feedback on to the police, but Mr Priest said he was not personally aware of any issues.

“Ultimately how Police Scotland do their job is up to Police Scotland,” he said.

The group’s chairman said this was “not a lone person’s view”, adding: “It surprised me how many people said, ‘yes, this person is right’.”

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Twitter

About Ryan Nicolson

Reporter since 2019. Enthusiast of nearly every sport (except cricket, which isn't a real sport) and a keen follower of cinema and Celtic FC. Twitter: @ryananic

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Ryan Nicolson

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.