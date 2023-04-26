Ferry crew and passengers treated to rare leap from minke whale 

Minke whale leaping out the water on the ferry journey from Skerries. Picture by Ivan Reid

Crew and passengers onboard the Filla got a rare and amazing sight of a large minke whale breaching out of the water on Saturday morning as they headed towards Vidlin on the scheduled run from Skerries.

The mammal took two large leaps, causing quite a splash before disappearing.

All that witnessed it said it was great to see the whale at only a couple of boat lengths ahead of the bow.

Photographer Ivan Reid said it’s a rarity to witness this type of whale in these positions, as they are usually seen just calmly sailing along feeding.