Ferry crew and passengers treated to rare leap from minke whale
Crew and passengers onboard the Filla got a rare and amazing sight of a large minke whale breaching out of the water on Saturday morning as they headed towards Vidlin on the scheduled run from Skerries.
The mammal took two large leaps, causing quite a splash before disappearing.
All that witnessed it said it was great to see the whale at only a couple of boat lengths ahead of the bow.
Photographer Ivan Reid said it’s a rarity to witness this type of whale in these positions, as they are usually seen just calmly sailing along feeding.
NO COMMENTSAdd Your Comment