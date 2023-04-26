News

Lighthouse workers to strike over pay

Chloe Irvine April 26, 2023 0
Lighthouse workers to strike over pay
Sumburgh Head in the South Mainland.

Lighthouse workers are set to strike in a dispute over pay  with more than 90 per cent supporting NLB (Northern Lighthouse Board) action.

The NLB maintains 208 lighthouses throughout Scotland with ten major lighthouses in Shetland. 

These include Bressay, Eshaness, Fair Isle North, Fair Isle South, Firths Voe, Foula, Muckle Flugga, Out Skerries, Point of Fethaland and Sumburgh Head.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Unite’s members at the NLB have emphatically supported taking historic strike action.

“There has been a failure on the part of the UK Government to resolve this dispute. 

“The NLB is in effect being forced to offer a pitiful two per cent, when other public sector workers have been offered significantly more.

“The workers deserve far better, and we will support our NLB members all the way.” 

