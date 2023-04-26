‘Totally unbelievable’ – councillors refuse Lerwick lanes home after objections

The architects impression of what the home would have looked like. Photo: Richard Gibson Architects

Councillors have overturned planning permission in principle for a single-story home in Lerwick’s Clairmont place, after numerous objections from neighbours.

People in the area had cited the lack of parking already, and said many people were having to park on double yellow lines or pavements.

But the planning committee heard no traffic survey had been carried out by council planners – because the home was deemed to be in the Lerwick lanes conservation area.

And they said next to no parking provision was needed as there was existing public parking nearby.

Catherine Hughson, however, said she found that “totally unbelievable”.

“It’s just an absolute nonsense,” she said.

Gary Williamson, who lives next to the proposed development, told the meeting people could not appreciate how bad the parking situation was “unless you live there”.

He said he was reluctant to go out at night because there would invariably be no parking spaces when he returned.

Councillor Gary Robinson said he was not entirely convinced the residents’ concerns had been taken into account.

Ms Hughson proposed they refuse the application – which had already been agreed in principle by council planners, to the surprise of convener Andrea Manson – on the grounds of health and safety and traffic management.

That was seconded and the application was refused.