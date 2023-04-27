News

Coastguard staff to walk out for third time

April 27, 2023 0
Members of the PCS union taking strike action in February. Photo: Dave Donaldson

Coastguard staff in Shetland will take part in a 24-hour strike tomorrow (Friday) in solidarity with national colleagues.

It is the third walkout in three months from Shetland Coastguard workers, following earlier strikes on 1st February and 15th March.

Coastguards in the Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union will strike on Friday, along with workers in the civil service.

The move comes as the PCS seeks a 10 per cent pay rise for all of its members, in line with current inflation.

The government has offered five per cent across the board for 2023.

Local PCS representative Mike Smith said coastguard staff “cannot afford to live on under inflation pay rises”, and they “will not back down now”.

“As the cost-of-living crisis continues, reluctantly we have no option but to strike again from 7.30am on Friday, 28th April for 24 hours.”

