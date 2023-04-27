Dozens of projects given millions in investment

Katrina Wiseman, Highlands and Islands Enterprise area manager for Shetland.

More than £1.3 million was given to Shetland businesses through Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) over the last year, according to its area manager.

Across the 2022-23 financial year, 39 projects received a share of £1.39 million of funding approved by HIE.

Ness Engineering received £86,625 to enable the company to provide more sustainable and environmentally friendly services for its clients, including green welfare units and generators for large-scale projects.

The Shetland Oyster Company received almost £25,000 towards costs of its depuration and despatch centre, a key step in getting the company market ready.

HIE’s Shetland manager Katrina Wiseman said the organisation had “broadened” its reach to more smaller and remote communities.

She added: “This has given us the chance to build new relationships and enhance our understanding of the unique ambitions and challenges of these organisations.”