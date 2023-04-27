Scalloway bar and restaurant goes up for sale
A popular bar and restaurant has gone up for sale – just weeks after it announced the closure of its kitchen.
Harper Macleod is advertising that the KB in Scalloway is available for offers over £275,000.
It is described as an “excellent opportunity” to acquire a recently refurbished bar and restaurant situated in a well-established position on Scalloway’s waterfront.
The KB announced in February that it was closing its kitchen – but that its bar would remain open.
At the time, it said it would be serving food again.
The venue underwent a significant refurbishment after new owners took it on in 2020.
