Scalloway bar and restaurant goes up for sale

April 27, 2023 0
The KB after its refurbishment. 

A popular bar and restaurant has gone up for sale – just weeks after it announced the closure of its kitchen.

Harper Macleod is advertising that the KB in Scalloway is available for offers over £275,000.

It is described as an “excellent opportunity” to acquire a recently refurbished bar and restaurant situated in a well-established position on Scalloway’s waterfront.

The KB announced in February that it was closing its kitchen – but that its bar would remain open.

At the time, it said it would be serving food again.

The venue underwent a significant refurbishment after new owners took it on in 2020.

