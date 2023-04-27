Scalloway bar and restaurant goes up for sale

The KB after its refurbishment.

A popular bar and restaurant has gone up for sale – just weeks after it announced the closure of its kitchen.

Harper Macleod is advertising that the KB in Scalloway is available for offers over £275,000.

It is described as an “excellent opportunity” to acquire a recently refurbished bar and restaurant situated in a well-established position on Scalloway’s waterfront.

The KB announced in February that it was closing its kitchen – but that its bar would remain open.

At the time, it said it would be serving food again.

The venue underwent a significant refurbishment after new owners took it on in 2020.