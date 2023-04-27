News

Shetland charities receive thousands from EnQuest

Chloe Irvine April 27, 2023 0
COPE Ltd, MS Society Shetland and Shetland Youth Orchestra members outside COPE Garden Centre. Picture by Chloe Irvine/Shetland Times

Energy company EnQuest have donated thousands of pounds to three Shetland charities who were presented with their cheques today (Thursday) outside COPE Garden Centre.

Shetland Youth Orchestra and MS Society Shetland received £5,000, while COPE Ltd have been given $5,100.

Steven Coutts, chief executive office of COPE Ltd who provide employment and skill development for adults with autism or learning disabilities said the money would go towards electric equipment.

“We’re buying three items of electrial equipment, so we’ve got iPads, which we’ll use across our various settings, so we’ll use that to track individuals development.

“We’ve got a new computer system which help us to track donations and a new semi-automatic labelling machine.” 

