SIC fails to light the way for workers memorial, said campaigner

David Davies, from Scalloway, led a show of support for International Workers' Memorial Day outside the Town Hall.

The council’s decision not to light up the Lerwick Town Hall for International Worker’s Memorial Day has been slammed by campaigners.

David Davies and his wife Joyce have been campaigning for a memorial to pay tribute to workers who have died in the line of duty.

Mrs Davies, herself, has been campaigning for a memorial in Glasgow in honour of her father who died fighting a fire when she was eight-years-old.

And the couple would like Shetland Islands Council to honour those who have died during their work, here in the isles too.

Outside of the Town Hall this morning (Friday) Mr Davies said he had “no idea” why they would not light up the building.

SIC’s website states that the event falls in the period of unsuitable lighting conditions between 1st April and 14th August.

Mr Davies claimed the council believe the “cause isn’t worthy enough”.

He said: “All over Scotland there are rallies and events in every single local authority apart from Shetland. Nothing. Apart from perhaps a flag at half mast.”

SIC confirmed that the flag was indeed lowered for the occasion and it felt strongly about the commitment to workers.