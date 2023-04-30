Fuel shortage for motorists

Problems at the pump.

Motorists are being warned of a shortage of unleaded petrol this weekend.

A number of garages were reported to have stopped selling fuel on Saturday, awaiting for more supplies to arrive – possibly on Monday.

A notice on social media by Jim’s Garage stated: “Due to the shortage of unleaded fuel in Shetland, we very much regret that we will be unable to leave our 24 hour self service fuel pumps open this weekend.

“As a result, we will be closing at 2pm today (Saturday) so please fuel up prior to 2pm. We are sorry to advise that petrol is currently capped at a maximum of £25 per vehicle.

“We hope the situation will return to normal on Monday and we are very sorry for the inconvenience.”

The later added: “[We] believe the suppliers are waiting on a delivery which should be tomorrow [Sunday] or Monday.”

Motorists were reporting other closures in the town throughout the weekend.