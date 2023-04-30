Lifeboat tows in boat fouled in creel lines

Lerwick Lifeboat on approach to Lerwick harbour earlier this afternoon. Photo: RNLI Lerwick

Lerwick Lifeboat went to the aid of a six-metre boat which had fouled its propeller near the island of Noss.

The Severn-class lifeboat launched just before 11.50am and made good speed to meet the vessel south east of Bressay, taking over the tow from a local tour boat which had provided assistance with the initial tow.

The two creels and attached lines which were removed from the vessel’s propeller. Photo: RNLI Lerwick

The stricken vessel had five persons on board and had lost propulsion after its main

engine had fouled its propeller in some old creel lines without any marker buoys on the

surface.

With increasing south easterly winds, force two to three at the time, the lifeboat towed

the vessel at a speed of around five to six knots into Lerwick harbour.

On approach to the harbour, lifeboat crew provided assistance to remove most of the line and two

attached creels.

However, the propeller remained fouled and the lifeboat took the vessel to a safe berth

at Lerwick marina at the north of the harbour.

Second coxswain Tommy Goudie, Second Coxswain said: “It was unfortunate for this vessel to become wound up in some old unmarked creel lines.

“The skipper of the boat did the right thing in contacting the Coastguard as soon as they knew they were in difficulty. Our volunteer crew are always ready to respond to any call to launch and we were pleased to be able to bring the boat back to a safe berth.”