HPMA debate reaches parliament

May 1, 2023 0
Beatrice Wishart MSP in Holyrood Photo: Liberal Democrats.

Highly protected marine areas (HPMAs) will be debated in parliament tomorrow (Tuesday) after a motion was put forward by Beatrice Wishart.

The Shetland MSP requested the debate on the controversial subject which could affect fishing and marine infrastructure in Scottish waters, should it pass through parliament.

Consultations on proposed HPMAs ended on 17th April and, should the government approve plans for a bill, the move could see 10 per cent of Scottish waters protected from human activity.

Ms Wishart said the debate is to give voice to communities who “depend” on marine activity, particularly the fishing industry.

She said: “Protecting stocks and the biodiversity of our waters is obviously vital, but the Scottish government is taking an overly rigid approach to HPMAs.

“While HPMAs are being considered elsewhere in the UK and across the EU, Scotland is the only country which plans to introduce them so quickly, so indiscriminately and without any proper assessment of their impact. “

