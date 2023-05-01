News

Late licences granted as Tall Ships deemed ‘nationally significant’ 

May 1, 2023 0
Pubs and clubs will be able to stay open until 3am during the Tall Ships Races.

The licensing board granted the blanket  extension this morning (Monday) after deeming the event to be of “national significance”.

Board chairman Neil Pearson’s motion also requires premises to inform the board which dates they plan to stay open late by 11th June.

The condition was agreed to help get an understanding of how busy it would be to help police keep the community safe.

Chief inspector Stuart Clemenson had warned that a blanket extension without such conditions could pose challenges for officers.

Mr Clemenson said 10,000 visitors were expected to attend the event, many of them from outwith Shetland.

The extension applies to premises in Cullivoe, Baltasound and Scalloway between Thursday 20th and Wednesday, 26th July, when a Cruise in Company event is being held.

Lerwick premises will be allowed to open until 3am between Wednesday 26th and Sunday, 30th July when the main event is taking place.

Earlier in the meeting, the board approved a similar application from Mareel, which sought permission to open until 3am during the Lerwick event.

