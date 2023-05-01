News

Most northerly post office decorated for King’s coronation

May 1, 2023 0
Valerie Johnson at the Baltasound post office. Photo: Post Office

A patriotic postmistress has put up decorations galore in Britain’s most northerly post office in the lead-up to the coronation of King Charles III.

Valerie Johnson has decorated the Baltasound branch with bunting, flags and pictures of the former Prince of Wales ahead of Saturday’s coronation.

Ms Johnson, who has been postmistress for 25 years and has always lived in Unst, also decorated the branch last year for the Queen’s platinum jubilee.

“People liked it when I put up lot of decorations for the Queen’s special Platinum Jubilee
and now, I wanted to mark the King’s historic coronation,” she said.

“The King really cares about the environment and loves the outdoors and that matters to the people of Unst and Shetland.”

She added there had been “a lot of interest” from customers for 50p coins and stamps bearing the King’s head.

