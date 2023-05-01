Peat restoration strategy to be released by the end of the year

Newly formed group Shetland Peatland Partnership has been made up by a group of stakeholders who’ve expressed an interest in being involved in peat restoration.

The Partnership will produce their Peatland Strategy for Shetland by the end of 2023, with a clear implementation plan set out thereafter.

By 2030, their vision is to see the community of Shetland protecting existing high-quality peatland and helping degraded peatlands to recover and return to being “thriving wetlands.”

Members include RSPB, NatureScot, Scottish Water, SEPA, HIE, SIC, National Trust for Scotland, Scottish Agricultural College, Shetland Amenity Trust, and Crofting Commission.