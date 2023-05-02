Care home fire in Baltasound

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service teams were sent to a blaze at a care home in Baltasound, Unst.

A fire at a care home in Unst was reported this morning (Tuesday) but it was extinguished before any fire teams arrived.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was alerted to a kitchen fire at 10.07am but received a stop notice 10 minutes later when crews reported all was safe at Nordalea Care Home.

Two appliances were mobilised but only the Unst-based engine had made it to the care home while the other, from the Mainland, was en route.

Scottish Fire and Rescue confirmed the fire was extinguished prior to arrival of the Unst crew.