Tourists are ‘oblivious’ to safety, said resident

Tourists have been climbing up on top of Clickimin Broch, according to a post on Facebook. Photo: Georgi Coventry.

Lerwick residents have described the treatment of Clickimin Broch by tourists as “100 per cent not okay”.

A Facebook post on Shetland on Camera shows people on top of the Broch, which has signs warning people from climbing it.

Residents have been split over the issue with some describing it as dangerous while others claimed to have done it over the years themselves.

The author of the post, Georgi Coventry said “cruising visitors are oblivious” to warning signs at the tourist attraction.

However, Lerwick Community Council member Karen Fraser defended the actions of visitors.

Ms Fraser said: “Unless things have changed, anyone can go up on top via the stairs so I am not sure what you think they are doing wrong.”

Others suggested people should check the “Shetland rules” before they get off their boat.