Line of Duty’s Martin Compston to start his ‘search for the north’ in Shetland

Martin Compston and Phil MacHugh. Photo: Tern/BBC Scotland/Alan Peebles

Line of Duty star Martin Compston is to visit Shetland as he sets off an epic northern adventure with his best friend Phil MacHugh.

The Scottish actor will be following up on his successful series Martin Compston’s Scottish Fling with a new six-part show in which the duo search for all that it means to be from the “north”.

Martin Compston’s Northern Fling will see the friends set off from Shetland before travelling the length of Norway to “lift the lid on what we can learn from the most northern of our Scandinavian neighbours”.

Compston said: “Me and my buddy, Phil MacHugh, are off again, this time to Norway which means ‘way of the north’.

“North for some conjures up images of cold bleakness and a tough life, but is it really that? I don’t think so.

“We are heading to Norway to get some real northern exposure to the life and the people, at work and having fun.”

Produced by Scottish-based company Tern, which is part of Zinc Media, the series is expected to broadcast later this year on BBC Scotland, BBC Two and iPlayer.

BBC Scotland commissioning editor Steve Allen said: “Martin and Phil’s irrepressible sense of fun, based on their solid friendship, delighted viewers as they travelled cross Scotland and it is going to be so interesting – and I would expect a lot of fun – to get their take on Norway.”

BBC Scotland has also commissioned a follow-up to Scotland’s Sacred Islands with Ben Fogle.

The first series saw Fogle visit St Ninian’s Isle, Papa Stour, Oxna, Yell and Unst, talking about spirituality with people including Laurie and Arnold Goodlad, Andy and Sabina Holt, and chef Akshay Borges.

Details of the islands Fogle is to visit in series two will be announced at a later date.