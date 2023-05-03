Ocean Kinetics buys Hamnavoe Engineering

Ocean Kinetics in Lerwick. Image: Google

Shetland-based Ocean Kinetics today (Wednesday) purchased Hamnavoe Engineering in Stromness.

The long-term plan for the company includes building a new premises, investing in new equipment and the recruitment of apprentices and tradesmen.

Managing director of Ocean Kinetics, John Henderson, said: “This is an exciting development and a very positive step for both companies and their customers.

“In addition to building on the excellent engineering services already provided by Dave Hourston and Ralph Stevenson in Orkney, we will be expanding to deliver a high-quality fabrication facility, which will include coded welding, on site machining, and induction heating.”