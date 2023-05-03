News

Shetland UHI boycott gets underway

Chloe Irvine May 3, 2023 0
Shetland College. Photo: Google

Students’ marks are being held back as lecturers at Shetland UHI are conducting a boycott over pay.

Shetland UHI are one of 26 colleges across Scotland to take industrial action following a statutory ballot which found 94 per cent in favour of ASOS (Action Short of a Strike).

While students will receive feedback and lecturers will keep a record of their results, marks won’t be entered into college recording systems, until the pay dispute is resolved.

Lecturers will no longer carry out duties beyond what is stated in their contract, including hours of work, meetings outwith their contracted hours, additional duties and extra-curricular meetings or events.

