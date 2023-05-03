Fishing and Marine News

Chloe Irvine May 3, 2023 0
Tall Ships tickets on sale next week
Tide Lines who are set to perform at Tall Ships in Lerwick this summer. 

Thousands of tickets are set to go on sale next week for the Tall Ships concert programme.

This summer will see a host of high-profile acts perform in a 5,500-capacity temporary arena at Holmsgarth in Lerwick – including headliners Tide Lines and Peat & Diesel.

A proportion of tickets have been set aside to accommodate visiting ships’ crew members, but the majority of spaces are going on general sale.

Age restrictions don’t apply, but those under the age of 15 are required to have an adult with them. There will also be a purchase limit of six tickets per person.

Tickets to all three Tall Ships Lerwick concerts will be available through Shetland Arts Box Office next week on Friday 12th May.

Prices are as follows: Thursday 27 July (headlined by Tide Lines) £20; Friday 28 July (headlined by Peat & Diesel) £25; Saturday 29 July (headlined by Queen II) £10).

