House severely damaged after fire rips through building

Firefighters are on the scene of a blaze at a house in the Central Mainland.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said it received reports of the fire in Wadbister Road at around 1.15pm today (Thursday).

Two crews from Lerwick were first in attendance with two more from Brae and Sandwick called to assist.

According to eye witness accounts, the building has been left a burnt out shell.

A further appliance was on the scene by 3.20pm.

It is not known whether anyone was inside when the fire broke out or whether there have been any injuries.

More to follow.