Council to consider vape ban motion

May 5, 2023 0
Vaping products are accused of being marketed towards youths.

A motion to ban single-use vapes has been put forward for consideration at next week’s full council meeting.

Councillor Davie Sandison has proposed the motion, with the backing of Moraig Lyall.

The pair have said there is evidence that children under 18 are using vapes, and even doing so on school grounds.

The motion is calling for the Scottish government to ban the products to help protect the environment and children from their use.

Vaping products contain nicotine, so can be as highly addictive as tobacco.

The motion reads: “The council recognise that the rapid rise in the sale of single use vapes has resulted in significant littering …

“The amount of use by children under the age of 18, which is illegal under current law, deplore the clear marketing of these products at younger consumers.”

The council will be asked to instruct trading standards and waste services to enforce existing regulations on the control of the sale and safe disposal of the products.

