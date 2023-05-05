News

Council to fly flag for coronation

May 5, 2023 0
Council to fly flag for coronation
King Charles on a previous visit to Shetland when he was the Duke of Rothesay.

Lerwick Town Hall will fly the Union Flag to mark the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla on Saturday. 

The coronation ceremony will take place at Westminster Abbey where the King will be crowned in an official ceremony. 

Convenor of Shetland Islands Council Andrea Manson sent her congratulations to His Majesty “on behalf of the people of Shetland”.

Ms Manson said: “This is an important moment in our nation’s history and I am sure many in Shetland and further afield will celebrate this joyous occasion.”

Bobby Hunter, Lord Lieutenant of Shetland, said many will remember the King’s previous visits to the isles.

Mr Hunter said: “His Majesty has spent a lifetime in public service and championing so many deserving causes. 

“His coronation as sovereign, and that of Her Majesty the Queen, will be a spectacle for all to enjoy and a day of great celebration across the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.”

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.