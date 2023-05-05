Council to fly flag for coronation

King Charles on a previous visit to Shetland when he was the Duke of Rothesay.

Lerwick Town Hall will fly the Union Flag to mark the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla on Saturday.

The coronation ceremony will take place at Westminster Abbey where the King will be crowned in an official ceremony.

Convenor of Shetland Islands Council Andrea Manson sent her congratulations to His Majesty “on behalf of the people of Shetland”.

Ms Manson said: “This is an important moment in our nation’s history and I am sure many in Shetland and further afield will celebrate this joyous occasion.”

Bobby Hunter, Lord Lieutenant of Shetland, said many will remember the King’s previous visits to the isles.

Mr Hunter said: “His Majesty has spent a lifetime in public service and championing so many deserving causes.

“His coronation as sovereign, and that of Her Majesty the Queen, will be a spectacle for all to enjoy and a day of great celebration across the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.”