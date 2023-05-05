News

Hundred year old revisits Shetland after almost 80 years 

Chloe Irvine May 5, 2023 0
Hundred year old revisits Shetland after almost 80 years 
Doris Friis with her son Tony Friis and granddaughter Tilly Larment in Weisdale this morning. Picture by Chloe Irvine/Shetland Times 

A hundred year old woman has returned to Shetland from Bournemouth after almost 80 years.

Doris Friis came to Shetland in January 1945 with her late husband Basil, who was an RAF lieutenant stationed at Sullom Voe.

 “I came here with my husband and we lived in a tiny shack up at Sullom Voe, I was only allowed to live there while my husband was here,” she said.

“Very few wives came up, but I was one of the exceptions, but they were very good and looked after me.

“I was looking through the window up in my bedroom (at the bed and breakfast) and I could visualise living back here in the day, it looked just like this where I lived.”

