In this week’s Shetland Times

In today’s (Friday, 5th April) edition of The Shetland Times:
- A fisherman says HPMAs would “end our way of life” as heated debates are held in Holyrood.
- Bus firm could ban vandals amid threats to safety for passengers and staff.
- Plea to tourists to take care at attraction sites after safety fears raised.
- Licensing board approves a blanket extension for pubs and venues during Tall Ships Races.
- Scalloway’s “Hush Hush Hoose” Cold War role revealed.
- SPORT: Report on Valkyries league title success in final game of season.
- SPORT: Hockey coach wants District Cup trophy for hard-working team.
