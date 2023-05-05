Sandwick Junior High closed because of burst pipe

The school has closed today because of safety concerns,

Sandwick Junior High closed today because of a burst pipe, the school said.

The burst pipe was located in the reception area and the fire alarm was unable to operate.

On a Facebook post the school requested that parents or carers could collect the young people who had already arrived at the school, but asked those who had not yet arrived remain at home.

In their Facebook post the school said: “Please be assured all the children in school are safe and will remain in school until we hear from you.”

However, all SQA exams that were scheduled for today went ahead, the council confirmed.