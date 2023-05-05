News

Sandwick Junior High closed because of burst pipe

May 5, 2023 0
Sandwick Junior High closed because of burst pipe
The school has closed today because of safety concerns,

Sandwick Junior High closed today because of a burst pipe, the school said.

The burst pipe was located in the reception area and the fire alarm was unable to operate.

On a Facebook post the school requested that parents or carers could collect the young people who had already arrived at the school, but asked those who had not yet arrived remain at home.

In their Facebook post the school said: “Please be assured all the children in school are safe and will remain in school until we hear from you.”

However, all SQA exams that were scheduled for today went ahead, the council confirmed.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.