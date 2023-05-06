Late goal sinks Celtic as Spurs retain Manson Cup

Spurs scored late goals in both normal and extra-time to retain the Northwards Manson Cup on Saturday afternoon.

Town rivals Celtic had taken the lead just before half-time when Marley Teale reacted quickest to a loose ball in the box and rifled it into the bottom corner.

The Celts dropped deeper and deeper in the second half and paid the price in the very last minute of the match when Robert Smith diverted a header beyond his own keeper to take the game to another half-hour.

After a fairly non-descript first period of extra-time at the Gilbertson Park it looked like the pair were heading all the way to penalties.

But just minutes before the game’s conclusion Spurs won a free-kick just outside the Celtic box, and new signing Jamie Holmes stepped up to drill it low into the bottom left corner to send his team-mates, and their supporters, wild.

Celtic threw everyone forward but were unable to find a way to goal, and Spurs held on to the trophy for another year.