News Sport

‘They deserve this’ – hockey side ready for District Cup final

May 6, 2023 0
‘They deserve this’ – hockey side ready for District Cup final
The Shetland team head for Glasgow on Friday night's boat. Photo: Shetland Hockey

Shetland’s hockey players deserve to win a trophy, their coach says – and he is urging them to go out and grab the opportunity with both hands on Sunday.

The ladies team face Edinburgh University 4’s this weekend in the Scottish District Cup final, their biggest match since their last final appearance seven years ago.

Shetland Hockey have never won a national cup competition, and coach Derek Leask said they were eager to end that barren streak on Sunday afternoon.

“We always have an eye on the future but this week all the focus has just been on trying to win this cup,” he said.

“We had a message from one of the umpires to say, ‘the lasses have been working so hard, they deserve this’.

“We want Shetland Hockey to have something to show for all the hard work.”

With Shetland having scored 21 goals in four matches enroute to Sunday’s final, Leask believes Edinburgh “will not fancy playing us”.

Shetland lost to Orkney in the 2017 Scottish District Cup final, shortly after Leask took over as coach, and he admitted they “hadna really got going” at that time.

Sunday’s game is an altogether different beast, with the coach hoping his team are “a peerie but more comfortable” in their playing style now.

The team for Sunday’s match is as follows: Rhiannon Inkster (captain), Megan Nicholson, Emma Michael, Lynsey Morrison, Kristan Robertson, Sarah Williamson, Vicky Wiseman, Rhea Nicolson, Chiara MacColl, Alexis Robertson, Nicola Balfour, Cara Leask, Megan Hibbert, Aimee Keith, Kayleigh Irvine and Abbey Arthur.

Sunday’s match will be livestreamed on the Scottish Hockey Facbook page, with passback at 12pm at the National Hockey Centre in Glasgow.

The Shetland Times will also provide a link to the livestream and coverage of the match on its website.

Full interview in yesterday’s (Friday, 5th May) edition of The Shetland Times.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.