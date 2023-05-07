News Sport

Delight as Shetland win Scottish District Cup

May 7, 2023 0
The Shetland ladies hockey team have won their maiden piece of national silverware with a pulsating penalty flicks win over Edinburgh University 4’s on Sunday afternoon.

Shetland took the lead through a Rhea Nicolson strike, but were pegged back almost immediately by Edinburgh.

The blues retook the lead in the third quarter after a goalmouth scramble before Nicolson added her second – and Shetland’s third – after an Edinburgh defensive mistake.

But Edinburgh roared back and scored a penalty flick to make it 3-2 before having a leveller ruled out right after.

Shetland missed the chance to make it more comfortable when a penalty flick of their own was saved, and Edinburgh made them pay with a goal in the final minutes from a penalty corner for 3-3.

Two Shetland penalty corners, where Edinburgh did not have a keeper on the pitch, were defended well and the match went straight to a penalty shootout.

Keeper Megan Nicholson made two crucial saves but Shetland could not capitalise in the shootout and it went to sudden death, where Nicholson made another stop to give the blues the title.

