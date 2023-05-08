News

Fisherwomen exhibition to open in Lerwick

Chloe Irvine May 8, 2023 0
Hands of Whalsay gutter Ruby Polson. Picture by Craig Easton 

A photographic exhibition that pays homage to the integral role women have played in the fishing industry is set to open in Lerwick this weekend at the Shetland Museum. 

The exhibition which is called ‘Fisherwomen’ is part of a national touring show and is the work of multi-award winning social documentary photographer Craig Easton.

It explores the work of women along the historic route of the old herring fleet from Shetland to Great Yarmouth and their work in the processing of the fishing fleets’ catch.

The show includes large-format photographic portraits and audio interviews of long-retired gutters from Shetland alongside similarly large-scale portraits of women working in the fish processing industry today.

Mr Easton said: “Fisherwomen is a celebration of the centuries long tradition of women working in fishing, connecting that heritage with those working in factories and processing houses today.

“Shetland was always the place where the herring season started and for me it is both the spiritual home of this project and the point at which the story begins.”

