Traffic delays expected on single track roads

The roadmaster Patcher will be fixing potholes across the isles.

Drivers can expect delays on single track roads over the coming weeks as a specialist vehicle makes its sixth annual visit this week.

The roadmaster patcher will be undertaking mobile repairs to potholes and other road surface defects across the isles, with as many as eight sites being affected over the next four weeks.

Sefster in the West Mainland; Veensgarth; Bannamin; Gloup in Yell; the Tresta loop road in Fetlar; Fladdabister and Yaafield in the South Mainland; Skea, Fiblister and Brettabister in the North Mainland and Uyeasound and Ordale in Unst will all be affected.

Repairs will take place on roads where there are existing potholes, areas that could become potholes, or with cracked and settled areas that may lead to further damage.