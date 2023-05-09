Ability Shetland granted £120k

Ability Shetland has secured a three-year grant of £120,000 following their successful funding bid to Children in Need.

The charity, who help disabled people reach their full potential, say the money will go towards staffing and activity costs for the many children’s groups they deliver across the whole of Shetland.

Stephanie Bain, team leader for Ability Shetland said: “We are delighted. This funding gives us, and the families who require our support, a bit of security for the next three years.

“Recognition of what we do locally is needed and valued, and will help us secure match funding from local and national funders going forward too.”