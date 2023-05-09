Full team for Guernsey island games named

Shetland Island Games Association has announced the 103-strong team that will represent Shetland at this year’s NatWest Island Games in Guernsey.

Almost 90 competitors and 15 officials from 10 sports – including archery, golf, sailing and swimming – will take part in the games.

Athletics, badminton, cycling, football, table tennis and triathlon are the other sporting teams for Shetland.

Over 2,000 competitors from 24 island teams are expected to take part in July’s event.

Athletes Seumas Mackay and Katie Dinwoodie – who both won gold in Gibraltar 2019 – are among those selected.

Shetland Island Games Association vice-chairwoman Lesley Hutchison said they were pleased to be able to announce the team list ahead of the event.

“It’s been a long wait after Covid but we’re excited to now be in the home straight towards Guernsey 2023”.

“We’re looking forward to a spectacular week of sport in Guernsey in two months time.”