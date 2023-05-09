New manager appointed at Cab

Della Armstrong has been appointed the new manager of the Citizens Advice Bureau (Cab) office in Lerwick.

Ms Armstrong was appointed last week and takes over from Karen Eunson who left her role earlier in the year.

It was announced in January that Mrs Eunson was retiring from her management role at Shetland Cab, in which she she had overseen help for thousands of people during the cost of living crisis and Covid-19.

More than 1,500 people attended the Cab office last year with more than £1 million of funding being found for families which would have otherwise not received the support.