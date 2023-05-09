NHS shelter provides resting place at ‘scenic’ spot

Board chairman Gary Robinson is pictured with health improvement practitioner Kathleen Anderson.

NHS Shetland has unveiled its new boat-themed shelters between the Lerwick Health Centre and the new Sletts path, which is popular with walkers.

The shelters are shaped like boats, which are upright designed for people to sit and enjoy the peaceful environment.

NHS Shetland patients and staff as well as the public are able to use the shelter linked to a Greenspace funding initiative.

Health improvement team leader Nicola Balfour said the shelters would provide a “scenic resting stop”.

Ms Balfour said: “We are delighted that the new shelters have been installed, the designs were chosen by staff and patients and it’s great to see the final ‘Shetland Maid’ designs come to life.”