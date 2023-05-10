Allan signs with Highland League side after leaving Peterhead

John Allan is presented with a Shetland top by football association president George Smith (left) and manager Neil Fenwick after he signed for Peterhead. Photo: Kevin Jones

Former Scalloway striker John Allan has signed for Highland League club Turriff United.

It comes as Allan leaves Peterhead, who he signed for at the start of the year.

He made five appearances for the Blue Toon in Scottish League 1, but was unable to help them avoid relegation this season.

His new club said they were “delighted” to sign him on a permanent deal, while Allan thanked Peterhead and said it was “an honour to play for the club”.

Allan, who will join up for pre-season with Turriff, will not take part in July’s island games for Shetland.