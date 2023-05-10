Beatrice Wishart urges Shetlanders to take part in rural poverty inquiry 

Shetland MSP Beatrice Wishart is encouraging Shetlanders to contribute to the launch of an inquiry into rural poverty by by the CPG (Cross Party Group).

The inquiry will focus on poverty causes, how the poverty premium functions in rural area, challenges for tackling rural poverty and seeking priority actions for alleviating poverty in rural Scotland.

Ms Wishart said: “Poverty can be found all across Scotland today and rural areas are not immune.

“This inquiry will look into the roots, structure and breaking the cycle of rural poverty.

“Everyday there are people worried about how they will manage to put food on the table or heat their homes, and that should not be the case in a modern Scotland.”