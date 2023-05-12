Facemask guidance in health settings updated

Facemasks have been a regular feature in health and social care settings since the start of the pandemic. But that will change from Tuesday.

People in health and social care settings will no longer be advised to wear facemasks from Tuesday.

The return to pre-pandemic guidance means mask use will depend on clinical need.

Staff, patients, service users and visitors will not be routinely asked to wear facemasks in health and social care settings.

It follows a review of the guidance introduced during the Covid-19 pandemic to protect staff, patients, service users and visitors, and recognises that Scotland has entered a calmer phase of the pandemic.

Chief Nursing Officer Alex McMahon said: “Due to the success of vaccines in protecting people, and the availability of treatments, now is the right time to revise the advice on wearing masks in health and social care settings and return to pre-pandemic guidance.”