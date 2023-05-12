News

Fishing leader urges Scottish government to rethink HPMAs 

Chloe Irvine May 12, 2023 0
The Lerwick whitefish vessel Copious. Photo: Ivan Reid

 Elspeth Macdonald, chief executive of the Scottish Fishermen’s Federation, has called on rural affairs secretary Mairi Gougeon to reconsider plans for HPMAS (Highly Protected Marine Areas).

Speaking at the opening of the Scottish Skipper Expo at the P&J Live in Aberdeen, Ms Macdonald accused ministers of failing to make the case for the controversial policy.

“I absolutely know I am not alone in calling for the government to stop and rethink these proposals, which are causing great concern and anxiety all around Scotland’s coast,” she said.

“We have shown over many years that we are committed to nature conservation, but it has to be founded on evidence.

“Sadly the Scottish government’s approach to HPMAs is taking us backwards.

“Generated from a political agreement with the Scottish Greens, SFF firmly believes that the government has failed to make its case for HPMAs, and strongly opposes the approach set out in the recent consultation.”

