In this week’s Shetland Times
In today’s (Friday, 12th May) edition of The Shetland Times:
• EXCLUSIVE: Plans for Co-op stores in Sandwick and Scalloway are abandoned.
• Artist opens new store in Commercial Street after six-month refurbishment.
• Cemeteries could close and be rewilded under cash-saving council plans.
• Community praised for fundraiser after Wadbister home destroyed by fire.
• Demolition begins at Sandveien properties as £2.5 million rebuild gets under way.
• Council to consider motion to call for government ban on single-use vapes.
• SPORT: Report and reaction from Shetland’s incredible hockey District Cup final victory.
• SPORT: Plus reports from the Manson Cup final, the Shetland Girls league cup wins, table tennis and athletics competitions and a look at the Shetland Fencing Club’s renaissance.
