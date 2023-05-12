In this week’s Shetland Times

News

May 12, 2023
In today’s (Friday, 12th May) edition of The Shetland Times:

• EXCLUSIVE: Plans for Co-op stores in Sandwick and Scalloway are abandoned.

• Artist opens new store in Commercial Street after six-month refurbishment.

• Cemeteries could close and be rewilded under cash-saving council plans.

• Community praised for fundraiser after Wadbister home destroyed by fire.

• Demolition begins at Sandveien properties as £2.5 million rebuild gets under way.

• Council to consider motion to call for government ban on single-use vapes.

• SPORT: Report and reaction from Shetland’s incredible hockey District Cup final victory.

• SPORT: Plus reports from the Manson Cup final, the Shetland Girls league cup wins, table tennis and athletics competitions and a look at the Shetland Fencing Club’s renaissance. 

