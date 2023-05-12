News

Inspectors voice confidence in Sandwick school

Inspectors from Education Scotland have this week visited Sandwick Junior High School and expressed confidence that the school has capacity to improve. 

 This was a follow up visit after the last inspection.

Inspectors have now confirmed that the school has made good progress, and that no more visits to the school are required. 

A follow up letter from Education Scotland will be sent to parents and carers in due course.

 A new headteacher has also recently been appointed for Sandwick Junior High School. 

Andrew Hunter, an experienced headteacher employed with City of Edinburgh Council, will take up his post on Monday 14 th August.

He will be taking over from Samantha Flaws, who has been the school’s acting headteacher since June 2022.


