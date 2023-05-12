Isles tourism featured at major event

Shetland’s tourism sector was highlighted to international markets during Scotland’s biggest business-to-business event for travel.

Held at P&J Live in Aberdeen, the event offered businesses the chance to show products and services directly to buyers from the UK, USA, Canada, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Businesses met with some of the 250-plus global tour operators, travel agents and destination management companies, from 23 countries.

While in Scotland, as part of a special programme of “familiarisation” trips, international buyers were also able to travel around the country to sample the attractions of many regions and destinations.

There were 109 buyers on the programme, with the 13 trips showcasing 170 businesses and covering 20 regions.

Amongst the locations visited in Shetland were Sumburgh Head Lighthouse, Jarlshof, Hoswick, Mousa, Scalloway Museum, the Shetland Rural Experience Centre and Glansin Glass in Unst.

VisitScotland’s development manager for Shetland, Steve Mathieson, said: “Under the umbrella of Promote Shetland, these stunning islands were showcased to a global audience.

“I know both colleagues and tourism businesses really enjoyed meeting and doing business in person once again.”