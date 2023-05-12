Praise offering for Holy Waters at awards ceremony

Tom Morton at the launch of his latest book Holy Waters at the Shetland Library. Photo: Dave Donaldson

An isles writer has spoken of his delight after his latest book came top at a major award ceremony.

Tom Morton’s work Holy Waters: Searching for the sacred in a glass was named drink book of the year at the annual Fortnum and Mason Food and Drink awards in London.

The book explores the links that have existed between faith and alcohol.

Morton said: “I’m very pleased and proud that the book was launched in Shetland at the Lerwick Library.

“The awards ceremony in London’s Royal Exchange was amazing.

“I met food legend Claudia Roden and ate a great deal of asparagus.

“My son James and I were shortlisted for a Fortnums Award a few years ago for our book Shetland, Cooking on the Edge of the World.

“It was a thrill to come away this time with a trophy.”