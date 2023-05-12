News

Recruitment drive as firm is awarded contract

Ryan Taylor May 12, 2023
Recruitment drive as firm is awarded contract

An isles firm is hiring new workers after winning a major contract.

EMN Plant Ltd has been named as a preferred contractor for civil engineering work for the installation of the underground cable that will run from the Viking substation at Kergord to the planned new Gremista Supply Point (GSP) in Lerwick.

Works are expected to commence on 27th June, with the main works expected to run until September next year.

Once completed, the GSP is expected to play a key role in connecting Shetland to the UK national grid.

SHARE POST ON:

About Ryan Taylor

Ryan Taylor began working as a reporter in 1995, and has been at The Shetland Times since 2007, where he is now deputy editor. He has lived in Shetland since 2002, where he harbours an unhealthy interest in old cars and motorbikes.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Ryan Taylor

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.