Recruitment drive as firm is awarded contract

An isles firm is hiring new workers after winning a major contract.

EMN Plant Ltd has been named as a preferred contractor for civil engineering work for the installation of the underground cable that will run from the Viking substation at Kergord to the planned new Gremista Supply Point (GSP) in Lerwick.

Works are expected to commence on 27th June, with the main works expected to run until September next year.

Once completed, the GSP is expected to play a key role in connecting Shetland to the UK national grid.